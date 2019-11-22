Head injury forces UW’s Van Lanen out of Saturday’s home finale

The Wisconsin Badgers will be without their starting left tackle, Cole Van Lanen on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. The redshirt junior suffered a head injury during practice this week and won’t be available.

Van Lanen, who has started all 10 games this season, will be replaced by redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach. Beach has one start under his belt at right tackle in UW’s loss at Illinois..

Senior Day

Thirteen seniors will play their final game at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, including linebackers Chris Orr and Zach Baun.

Orr leads the Badgers with 10 sacks, while Baun has registered nine and a half, leading the Badgers to a total of 37 sacks for the season. That total ranks fifth nationally.

The Badgers have recorded six games with at least four sacks this season. Only Ohio State (8) has more among FBS schools.

The other seniors playing their final game are: OL Jason Erdmann, K Zach Hintze, P Connor Allen, OLB Tyler Johnson, P Anthony Lotti, OL David Moorman, DE David Pfaff, NT Gunnar Roberge, TB Bradrick Shaw, WR A.J. Taylor and ILB Travis Wiltjer.