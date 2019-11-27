Heavy wet snow blankets northwest Wisconsin

In northwest Wisconsin, snow plows have been out since early Wednesday morning, dealing with the winter storm that’s brought snow to the area. “We’ve been out since 4:00 a.m. this morning, said Matt Erickson, patrol supervisor with the Ashland County Highway Department. “It’s a heavy, wet snow, so it is sticking to the highways. We are are continually plowing, so at times the roads will look bad. But we’re out there doing what we can with it.”

“Wind is stil quite an issue, gusting to 30 to 40 miles and hour,” said Iron County highway commissioner Mike Swartz. As of 10:00 a.m. Swartz said 12 inches of snow had fallen in Hurley. “The roads are not good. We just cannot keep up with that amount of snow in a short period of time.”

The National Weather Service in Duluth has forecast heavy accumulating snow and strong northerly winds across northwest Wisconsin for Wednesday, with snowfall continuing through midnight. Difficult to nearly impossible driving will impact Thanksgiving holiday travel, and power outages are possible.

“If you do not have to drive, please, don’t,” Swartz said. “And if you do drive, please us your headlights. We noticed a lot of vehicles without headlights this morning. It makes it tough on our guys and it makes hard on the drivers as well.”