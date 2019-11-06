Howard sets career scoring mark in Marquette victory

The Marquette Golden Eagles cruised to an 88-53 win over Loyola Maryland to open up the 2019-20 season on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Preseason First Team All-American Markus howered poured in 38 points, 30 of them in the first half to pass Jerel McNeal (2005-09) as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Howard hit 11 of 20 from the field, including 7 of his 10 three point attempts.

The Golden Eagles shot 51.7 percent from the field and an even better 60.9 percent from 3-point range (14 of 23), helping them move to 87-16 in all-time season opening games.

Redshirt senior Sacar Anim and Utah State transfer Koby McEwen joined Howard in double figures with 11 points each. Junior forward Theo John also blocked a career high eight shots and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles return to action a week from tonight against Purdue as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East Conferences.