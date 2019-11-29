Howard sparks Marquette in Orlando

Markus Howard poured in 40 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 73-63 win over Davidson in the opening round of the Orlando Invitational on Thursday night.

It was Howard’s fifth career game of 40 or more points.

The Golden Eagles (4-1) were clinging to a 60-59 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play. That’s when Howard made a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play before adding a three-pointer to key a game-ending Marquette surge.

Davidson went 0 for 15 from three-point range, ending a streak of making at least one long-range shot in 809 consecutive games. The last time the Wildcats didn’t make a three was Jan. 15, 1994.

Kellan Grady had 28 to lead Davidson (2-4).

Marquette converted 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. Sacar Anim added 12 points for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette faces USC in Friday’s semifinals.