Identities confirmed for remains of both Diemel brothers

Human remains found in northwest Missouri and western Nebraska have been positively identified as two missing Shawano County brothers. (Alisa Nelson

A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a farm in northwest Missouri. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently sold to a western Nebraska rancher.

Garland Joseph Nelson is in jail without bond and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and other counts. In July, the Diemels traveled from Shawano County to Missouri for a livestock business deal.

Missourinet