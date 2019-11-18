Johnson says whistle blower ‘exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed’

As the public phase of the Hous impeachments proceedings enter a second week, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said he’s willing to share his firsthand knowledge of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship. On NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Johnson told Chuck Todd that he’s been asked to do that by Republicans on the panel.

The Wisconsin Republican – who was in Ukraine prior to the president’s phone call with that country’s president – said he’s been asked share his firsthand knowledge, but doubts he’ll be asked to testify. “They’re not going to call me, because certainly Adam Schiff wouldn’t want to be called by the Senate. I’ll supply my telling of event, which is difficult to to do in 8-10 minutes on a show like this.”

Johnson also expressed concerns over the role of the whistle blower in the impeachment proceedings. “Having this all come out into public …. has exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed. This would have been far better off if we were just taking care of this behind the scenes.”

Johnson said he’s concerned about the impact the impeachment process is having on the country, stating that political differences need to be “settled at the ballot box, not in the streets or through impeachment.”