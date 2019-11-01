Joint Finance approves legal settlement after parties waive privacy

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has approved a settlement from attorney general’s office.

That vote was able to be cast because the two parties in the case, a convenience store chain and the attorney general’s office, both waived confidentiality in the case. Democratic Representative Evan Goyke says that’s not how things should work.

“The lengths to which two parties had to go to bring this settlement through is an example of how broken this new process was.”

Under the lame duck laws, the J F C has final approval of any financial settlements that the state is a party to. Attorney General Josh Kaul says he needs leadership to sign confidentiality agreements to hear those cases, something Republicans have refused to do.