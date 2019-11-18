Judge rules Treu trial will be held in Chippewa County

Over the objections of his attorneys, the trial of a man charged for a fatal crash into a group of Girl Scouts will not be moved. Judge James Issacson determined at a motions hearing on Friday that the trial for 22-year-old Colton Treau will be heard in Chippewa County with jurors selected there, according to the Chippewa Herald.

Treu has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charges for the deaths of three girls and one mother. Prosecutors say Treu was high on aerosol fumes when he crashed into the Girl Scouts group picking up trash along a highway in Lake Hallie a year ago. Trial is scheduled for January 21.