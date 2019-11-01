DNR: keep deer carcasses out of the woods

With archery deer season underway and rifle season not far off, Wisconsin DNR officials are reminding hunters to properly dispose of their carcasses to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Daniel Kroll is a Waste Management Specialist in the DRN’s Green Bay Service Center, he says they’ve put together a comprehensive website detailing municipal landfills equipped to handle what’s left of the deer.

“We don’t want the deer on the landscape,” said Kroll. “[CWD] can be spread through contact with deer and it also can be incorporated into the soil where it’s been known to survive for many years.”

Kroll says as of now there are just over a dozen landfills that will take the carcass. Hunters can use the site to find basic information such as directions to the site, hours of operation, and any cost that may be associated with the drop-off.

Other city and county facilities are also accepting carcasses, as are some private businesses.

Additionally, hunters can use the site to find the nearest drop CWD testing kiosk.

In Portage County residents can take their carcasses to the Solid Waste Transfer Facility where a DNR dumpster will be stationed from November 1st through December 31st. The Marathon County Landfill will also accept remains for a fee outside of that window.

Firearms deer season will open November 23rd and close December 1st.

WSAU