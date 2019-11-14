Madison budget includes minder for police department

Wisconsin Radio Network

The City of Madison will hire someone to keep tabs on its police department. The common council passed a $340-million operating budget and a $174-million-dollar capital budget Wednesday.

City leaders helped closed an $11-million gap by enacting a new $40 local vehicle registration fee. The taxing-and-spending plan for 2020 also includes a new independent police auditor, three new police officers, affordable housing projects, and an ambulance for the under-served south-east side. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she plans to sign the budget without any vetoes.