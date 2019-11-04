Madison mayor Rhodes-Conway submits comments on F-35s at Truax

On the final day to submit comments on the proposed basing of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway raised a broad set of issues ranging from the impact on communities of color to possible contamination the planes could bring.

She addressed her letter to the National Guard Bureau in Maryland.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard base at Truax Field is one of several bases the United States Air Force is considering as a home for the new airplanes. USAF will make the final decision on where the F-35s go.

Opponents believe the jets will be much louder than the F-16s currently based at the airfield. They also contend the jets will contribute to other issues like groundwater contamination. Supporters say the F-35 will contribute to the local economy through new jobs and construction. Some of them showed up to protest at the mayor’s birthday celebration on Sunday.

WIBA