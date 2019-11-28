Man shot and injured at closed hotel in Stevens Point

One man is injured and another was arrested in connection with an early Thanksgiving morning shooting at a closed hotel in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner says the department got a call around 3:20 in the morning at the Comfort Suites on Division Street. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on charges of attempted homicide.

Four other people were found in the hotel which is currently under construction and not open for business. Police all of the men are from out of state and are temporarily residing in the hotel while working on the construction of the building.

The case remains under investigation.

WSAU