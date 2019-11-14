Man shot and killed by police in Fox Crossing

A man was shot and killed by police officers in Fox Crossing early Thursday, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call for a suicidal subject on the 900 block of Clover Street, Fox Crossing, Wis. Following an interaction with the subject both officers discharged their weapons, striking the subject. A weapon was found on the scene. Authorities performed lifesaving measures and the subject was transported to Thedacare Neenah where he died from his injuries.

The names of the victim and the officers involved have not been released.