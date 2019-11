The 61-year-old Milwaukee man accused of tossing acid in another man’s face disagrees with his lawyer’s request for a competency evaluation. Clifton Blackwell refused the evaluation during a Milwaukee County Court appearance Tuesday.

That refusal will be discussed during a hearing December 6th. Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury for throwing the acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack that is being prosecuted as a hate crime.