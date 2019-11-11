Middleton could miss 3-4 weeks with thigh contusion

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City.

Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination on Monday by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The exam confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.

Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 10 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game, while shooting a career best in field goal percentage (.486).