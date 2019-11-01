Milwaukee leaders making bid to host G-7 Summit

Wisconsin Radio Network

Milwaukee city leaders seem to making a serious push to host the G-7 Summit next year.

The effort comes after President Trump was pressured into not hosting the event at one of his own resorts. 

Mayor Tom Barrett has sent a letter to the White House promoting the city, and Vice President Mike Pence told local officials Milwaukee is being considered while he made a visit last week. 

Locations to actually host the event itself could be the American Club in Kohler or one of several resorts in Lake Geneva. 