The Wisconsin DOT is reminding drivers to pay attention this winter. “Take it easy, slow down, give yourself some additional time. That is one of the best ways you can say ‘thank you’ to a snowplow driver,” WisDOT spokesman David Hunt told WTAQ. “You never know what those conditions are going to bring. You never know exactly when that road is going to be clear, but one thing is for certain; there’s going to be people out there working really long hours trying to make sure all of us stay safe.”

Hunt said driving a snowplow is essentially a year-round commitment. “If it’s not actually winter and snowing, they’re getting ready, doing training on the plow driving, preparing to try making those roads as clear as they can when those storms hit,” Hunt said “These are folks who really care deeply about public safety.”

On Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day @WisconsinDOT sends a big “Thank You!” to all of the people who work long hours during the winter months to help keep Wisconsin’s roads safe for everyone. Thank a plow driver today! #wiwx #thankaplowdriver pic.twitter.com/840mxw8T34 — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) November 25, 2019

Motorists are advised to stay at least 200 feet behind any working snowplow, and to make sure the plow’s mirrors are visible which means the plow driver can see you. It’s also important to remember that the road in front snowplows has not been treated. Hunt emphasizes the point that no vehicle is immune to winter weather.

Most traffic crashes in winter are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions. Posted speed limits only apply when travel conditions are ideal. WisDOT contracts with all 72 county highway departments for winter maintenance on state roads. Monday is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.

WTAQ