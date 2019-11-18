New rules and regulations for gun deer season

The 2019 gun deer season is almost here, and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to check the rules for their area.

Big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang says one nice change this year that hunters will have a chance to bag a doe anywhere in the state.

“This is the first time in about ten years where we have had some antlerless permits allowed in every county of the state so there’s no buck only units this year.”

Wallenfang says there’s some new special hunts for the farmland regions of the state.

“Our Holiday Hunt which occurs over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and we’ve got an extended archery and crossbow season now that runs through the end of January.”

Some more areas of the state have been added to the C W D deer feeding ban list. “There’s been some new counties added to that because of chronic wasting disease detections within those counties.”

For more information, check out the regulations online at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/hunt/deer.html.