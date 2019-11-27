Packers add veteran tackle to the mix

With Bryan Bulaga leaving last Sunday’s game against San Francisco with a sprained MCL, the Green Bay Packers have added a veteran offensive lineman to the mix.

The Packers Wednesday claimed retired veteran Jared Veldheer off waivers from the New England Patriots. The 32-year old Veldheer never played for the Patriots after signing a 1-year, $3.5 million deal during the offseason. He instead, retired during the Patriots offseason program.

Healthy again, the Patriots released him from the reserve/retired list this week and the Packers were awarded Veldheer on a waiver claim.

Bulaga is expected to miss at least a week and maybe more, but his injury isn’t expected to be season ending. Alex Light took over during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers but struggled.

It’s possible that Billy Turner will move from right guard to right tackle and have the Packers insert Lucas Patrick into the lineup at right guard. But coach Matt LaFleur said they’ll take the week to make a decision as to what way they want to go.

Veldheer has played in 118 career games, including 113 starts. He has spent time with the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos. Veldheer was originally a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2010. The Packers selected Bulaga with the 23rd pick in the first round of that draft.