Packers game at San Francisco moved to prime time

The Green Bay Packers November 24th game at San Francisco has been flexed from a 3:25 start to a 7:20 Sunday night kickoff.

It’ll be the Packers fifth Prime Time game this season with a sixth, on Monday, Dec. 23rd at Minnesota, still remaining on the schedule.

The Packers are 8-2 and trail the 49ers (8-1) by a half game for the top seed in the NFC.  San Francisco became the last team to lose a game this season, falling last Sunday night to Seattle 27-24 in overtime.

The Packers are currently 3-1 in Prime Time contests, having beaten the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.  They lost to the Eagles in a night game at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay and San Francisco met last season at Lambeau Field with the Packers pulling out a 33-30 victory.