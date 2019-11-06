Panthers open with win over Concordia (Wis.)

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers opened their season with a 72-62 win over Concordia (Wis.) on Tuesday night at UWM Panther Arena.

Redshirt junior Te’Jon Lucas, who sat out last season after transferring from Illinois, led the Panthers with 19 points. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Junior Josh Thomas added 18 points and senior DeAndre Abram had 14.

Lucas played his high school ball at Milwaukee Washington. He hit 7 of his 14 shots and was a perfect 5 for 5 at the free throw line.

Women’s Results

Selena Lott scored 24 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a season opening 70-48 win over visiting Morgan State.

The Wisconsin Badger women opened their season with a 75-62 win over North Florida at the Kohl Center.