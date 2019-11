A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds more bankruptcy filings by Wisconsin farmers than in any other state. The report puts the nationwide increase at 24 percent over the previous year, covering the 12 months ending September 30th.

Several weather incidents and trade disputes were the major factors. Wisconsin led the country for a second straight year. The USDA estimates farm revenue at $88 billion for the year – 29 percent below the record set in 2013.