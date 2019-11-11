Reuvers named Big Ten Player of the Week

Wisconsin Badger forward Nate Reuvers had a career week to open the season and was rewarded by being named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

It marked the first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor for the junior forward, who averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in two games for the Badgers last week.

Last Friday in UW’s home opener against Eastern Illinois, Reuvers recorded his second career double-double and finished just one block shy of a triple-double. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native racked up 14 points, a career high 14 rebounds and tied the school record with 9 blocks.

In the season opener against No. 20 Saint Mary’s last Tuesday, Reuvers scored a career high 22 points, while also tallying 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Among players who have played in multiple games, Reuvers leads the NCAA averaging 6.5 blocks per game. He’s the first Badger to be named Big Ten Player of the Week since Ethan Happ last season (Dec. 10, 2018).

The Badgers (1-1) return to action Wednesday night against McNeese State at the Kohl Center.