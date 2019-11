Rhinelander City Hall has been locked down today as police executed search warrants.

WJFW TV reports that Investigators from Marathon, Oneida and Vilas Counties as well as a state digital forensics team were on site on Thursday executing state issued warrants for Tampering with Public Records and Misconduct in Public Office.

Oneida County chief deputy Dan Hess is leading the investigation, and says more information will be released later.

The person being investigated has not been named.