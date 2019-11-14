Ron Johnson letter to Trump urges him to abandon rules for vaping flavors

Senator Ron Johnson is asking President Trump not to push restrictions on vaping flavors. In a letter to the president, Johnson said he supports rules that ensure the safety of products for consumers but he’s also concerned about government action that stifles innovation and threatens jobs. He said the restrictions on flavored vape products are being “rammed through.”

“I am strongly opposed to far-reaching, unchecked government action that stifles innovation and restricts adults’ freedom to choose safer alternatives to smoking.”

The administration is also considering raising the age to buy vaping products from 18 to 21, an idea Johnson says he supports.