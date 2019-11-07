School choice advocates sue DPI over release of test results

School choice advocates are suing the state Department of Public Instruction, over release of test results. Plaintiffs including School Choice Wisconsin and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty are alleging DPI violated state law when it released results of the annual Forward Exam in September.

The suit claims DPI intentionally delayed release of data for voucher schools in an effort to spin news stories to portray those schools negatively.

A DPI statement acknowledged the usual practice of releasing data to journalists a day early, but the Journal Sentinel reports it did not directly address the allegation that it withheld the voucher school data until the following day, after the news stories were published.