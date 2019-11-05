Sen. Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security committee briefed on threats to US

Senator Jon Johnson’s homeland security committee got a briefing on threats to the US on Tuesday.

Senators heard about an increase in threats from domestic terrorism, including a growing threat from white supremacists. Over 100 suspected domestic terrorists were arrested this year, with over 1000 investigations ongoing at any time.

David Glawe with D H S also briefed senators about an attack on US citizens in Mexico by a drug cartel.

Senator Johnson says Mexican gangs have more control over the southern border than either the US or Mexican authorities.