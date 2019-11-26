Shooting goes cold, Badgers fall to Richmond

The Wisconsin Badgers four-game winning streak is over, falling to the Richmond Spiders 62-52 in the Legends Classic semifinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Badgers were too dependent on three-pointers and hit just 7 of 27 (25.9%) from distance. They hit just 34% from the field overall, falling to 4-2 on the season. UW will face New Mexico in the consolation game at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Spiders improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1985 and will take on Auburn in tonight’s championship game.

The Badgers were led by Nate Reuvers with 17 points and Kobe King added 10.

Wisconsin committed 15 turnovers. They entered with a season average of 11.8. Richmond turned those turnovers into 17 points.

Coach Greg Gard said his team wasn’t physical enough and failed to get the ball in the paint, where they were outscored by Richmond 28-10.