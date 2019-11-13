Shorewood schools closed amid concerns over ‘hit list’

All schools in a Milwaukee-area district are closed Wednesday. In an announcement on the district website, Shorewood Schools officials said that’s “due to ongoing safety concerns.”

“Because the safety of everyone in the Shorewood Schools is our top priority, the decision was made to close all of our schools until the police have completed their investigation into the tip provided to the FBI,” says Shorewood Schools Superintendent Bryan Davis. “From our communication with the Shorewood Police, we do not have any reason to believe that a threat exists at SIS, Lake Bluff or Atwater. However, we feel strongly that we need to have a resolution to this matter prior to bringing students and staff back into any of the schools.”

A Shorewood High School student allegedly wrote a hit list, and was found in possession of a loaded magazine. The student was not in possession of a gun, and a gun was not found anywhere on the high school campus.