Shorewood schools open after ‘hit list’ scare

Schools are open Thursday in the Shorewood district, after the arrest of a 14 year-old high school student found in possession of a “hit list” and a loaded magazine in his backpack. “As the superintendent and father of two daughters in the district, I understand that this is a very difficult situation for all of us,” Superintendent Bryan Davis said during a Wednesday press conference.

Police said another student saw the “hit list” in a notebook and reported it to school staff. Officers found the gun the magazine went with off campus. Davis said the district will be doing whatever is necessary to support students. “Certainly safety is a priority. We also want to make that the student who is in trouble in this situation, we can also offer some guidance and support.”

