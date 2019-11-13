Speaker Vos, Minority Leader Hintz spar over slow legislative session

Democrats in the state Legislature are criticizing majority Republicans over what they say is a lack of action this year.

Assembly minority leader Gordon Hintz says Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are slow-rolling legislation.

“It’s a do-nothing legislature that’s not moving on legislation, that’s not addressing issues, and that is giving very few opportunities for the Governor to sign things.”

Hintz says it’s a calculated effort to downplay the effectiveness of Governor Tony Evers. “No one but the Speaker should be blamed for how anemic this legislative session is, and I think the public deserves better.”

“There’s no reason why we can’t take meaningful action on a number of the most important issues facing our state.”

Speaker Vos says Democrats aren’t playing ball with Republicans.

“Most of the proposals they would like to bring up are ones that are only supported by their party. Most of the ones we’re bringing up, the Speaker’s Task Force on Clean Water, Suicide Prevention, they are strong bipartisan efforts.”

Speaker Vos says last session Democrats complained about the speed of legislative proceedings.

“We have done a lot an awful lot of good things, we have a successful state budget that none of them voted for or really participated in.”

The Assembly will likely meet one more time before the end of the year.