State Senate passes pair of bills toughening OWI penalties

The State Senate has approved a pair of measures aimed at toughening drunk driving laws.

The two bills both cover stricter sentences for drunk driving convictions. The first bill will impose a minimum five year prison term for people convicted of O W I homicide. That bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.

The second bill toughens the penalties for 5th and 6th time OWI to a minimum of six months. An exemption could be made by a judge, if they believe the person is not a danger to the community, and state their reasons for the record.