Sypher sentenced to life without parole

A Portage County man has been sentenced for the murder of his wife. Jason Sypher was sentenced to life without parole in prison for the 2017 killing of his wife, Krista, according to WAOW-TV.

Additionally, Sypher received the maximum penalty of 10 years for hiding Krista’s body. Sypher reportedly maintained his innocence during the sentencing, telling the judge he didn’t do it. His defense team added that Krista could still be out there, or her remains could be found in another state.

Sypher, who was credited with 460 days of jail time to his sentence, is eligible to petition for extended supervision after 30 years.

In a release Attorney General Josh Kaul said “This sentence ensures that the defendant who committed this horrible crime will be incarcerated for a long time, if not for the rest of his life. Thank you to those whose work helped close this case.”

WSAU