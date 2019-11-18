Taylor, Cruickshank earn weekly Big Ten honors

Wisconsin Badger running back Jonathan Taylor and WR/KR Aron Cruickshank received Big Ten Conference weekly awards on Monday.

Taylor was named the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after carrying the ball 25 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers 37-21 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Taylor increased his career rushing total to 5,634 yards, passing Georgia’s Herschel Walker for the most every by an FBS player through his junior season, and also eclipsing two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State for second place on the Big Ten’s all-time rushing list.

Taylor has now rushed for at least 200 yards for the 11th time in his career.

It’s the eighth career Offensive Player of the Week award.

Cruickshank scored an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter, the first return touchdown of his career and the first for the Badgers since Natrell Jamerson in 2015.

Cruickshank leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th nationally with 28.4 yards per kickoff return. He’s one of just three Big Ten players to return a kickoff for a touchdown this season, joining Maryland’s Javon Leake and Michigan’s Giles Jackson.

It’s the first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor.