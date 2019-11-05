Truck driver who injured kids in bus crash gets 20 year sentence

A truck driver who struck a school bus full of kids near Lodi last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Investigators said Wayne Murphy had taken too many prescription pills when he sideswiped the bus, injuring many of the children inside.

Murphy expressed remorse during sentencing on Monday. “One of the worst days of my life was having to back up and check up on individuals involved in this accident, not knowing what I was going to walk into.”

The bus load of students from the Milwaukee area were on their way to the Wisconsin Dells for a field trip. More than a dozen were hurt, including one who suffered a traumatic brain injury.