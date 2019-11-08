UW to pay tribute to Howard Moore before tonight’s game

The Wisconsin Badgers (0-1) play their home opener against Eastern Illinois (0-1) at the Kohl Center on Friday night. Fans are being asked to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to they can be a part of a tribute to assistant coach Howard Moore and his family.

Moore lost his wife (Jennifer) and daughter (Jaidyn) in an auto accident last May in Michigan. He suffered severe burns in the accident and then suffered a heart attack in June and is now in a long-term care facility.

Moore’s parents and his son Jerell, who survived the accident, are scheduled to be in attendance.

Badger players will have T-shirts and wristbands to honor Moore. Both will include the words: ‘Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore.’

The Badgers lost their opener on Tuesday night to St. Mary’s of California, 65-63 in overtime. They’ll be looking to rebound tonight.