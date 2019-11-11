Vandalized deer stands may be work of ‘animal welfare’ activists

Animal welfare activists are suspected of vandalizing several deer stands in at least two counties in western Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said over the weekend that the destruction of a deer stand there could be tied to similar incidents in neighboring Dunn County, where at least one vandalized stand in Dunn County was spray-painted with the message “Hunt the Hunters” and the logo of a group calling itself Animal Liberation Front. Trail cameras were also vandalized.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $600 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the damage to stands there.

Fitzgerald said people should watch for vandalism or suspicious activity and call 911 if they see it. He also cautioned property owners to “not approach anyone,” and let law enforcement handle that.