Wausau woman sentenced to federal prison for Social Security fraud

A Wausau woman will spend 18 months in jail for social security fraud.

Marjean Seehafer, 54, was collecting disability benefits while working at several jobs in the area. She initially claimed she was a victim of and entity theft, and that someone else was using her social security number. Investigators say several of her employers confirmed her identity.

She entered a guilty plea to making false statements and social security fraud in August 2019 in federal court in Madison.

Seehafer was also ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for thee years when she completes her jail term.

WSAU