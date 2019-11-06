We Energies Cookie Book 2019 edition now available

The We Energies cookie book is back for 2019.

Spokeswoman Amy Jahns says the books track all the way back to 1928 when the Wisconsin Electric Company was just starting to hook up customers to electric appliances.

“We needed to teach our customers how to use those electric appliances, and what better way to do that than show them how to bake cookies?”

Jahns says this year’s book honors the 91 years of the Cookie Book’s history.

“We asked our customers to send in recipes and memories of baking with their grandmas over the years, and we got some really great submissions.”

500 recipes were sent in and over 30 of them made it to the print edition. You can request a copy or get a digital version of the book online at their website.