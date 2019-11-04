Wisconsin men win Big Ten cross country title

Senior Olli Hoare took the men’s title on Sunday as the 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers captured the 2019 Big Ten Conference cross country championship.

It’s the 50th Big Ten title in program history.

Hoare has now won six Big Ten titles. He captured the 8,000-meter race with a time of 23 minutes, 50.9 seconds, nearly seven seconds in front ahead of the second-place finisher, George Kusche of Nebraska.

On the women’s side, five-time All-American Alicia Monson (Amery, WI) won the women’s crown to lead the 7th-ranked Badgers to a second-place finish.

Ninth ranked Michigan State won the women’s team title, six team points better than the Badgers.