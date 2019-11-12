Wisconsin weather: welcome to ‘Novemuary’

The weather outside seems more like mid-winter than mid-November, with Tuesday morning low temperatures of the sort more commonly experienced in January or February.

How low did it go? The National Weather Service in Milwaukee reported records for this date were broken in Madison – at 4 degrees, and Milwaukee – at 9 degrees. The Weather Service in Green Bay reports records were also broken in Anitigo, Marshfield and Oshkosh, with wind chills Tuesday morning well below zero.

There’s also snow on the ground across most of the state, and more snow in the forecast Tuesday night for much of Wisconsin.