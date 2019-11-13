Wisconsin’s Turcotte named Big Ten’s second star

Wisconsin hockey freshman forward Alex Turcotte (Island Lake, IL) was named the Big Ten Conference’s Second Star after a four point weekend last weekend at Nebraska-Omaha.

Turcotte led all players in the series with four points, as the Badgers split the weekend series. He scored the go-ahead goal in Friday’s 5-2 win, breaking a 1-1 second-period tie before adding the primary assist on Wisconsin’s fourth goal.

Turcotte then recorded both Wisconsin goals on Saturday in a 5-2 loss.

It’s the first career weekly award for Turcotte, who is tied for the team lead in scoring with fellow freshman Cole Caufield.

The Badgers are on home ice this weekend, playing host to unbeaten Notre Dame at the Kohl Center.