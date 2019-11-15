Yelich finishes second in NL MVP balloting

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player. Bellinger received 19 of the 30 first-place votes to beat out reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals.

Bellinger becomes the first Dodger to win the award since Clayton Kershaw in 2014, and first LA position player since Kirk Gibson in 1988.

The 24-year-old Bellinger hit .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI in 156 games.

Yelich finished with 10 first-place votes and a total of 317 points, second to the 362 total points accumulated by Bellinger.

Yelich captured his second straight batting title with a .329 average. He led the National League with a .429 on base percentage, a .671 slugging percentage and a 1.110 OPS while clubbing 44 home runs and stealing 30 bases.

Yelich missed the final 18 games of the season due to injury.