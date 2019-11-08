Yelich wins Silver Slugger Award

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich won his second straight Silver Slugger Award as one of the top three offensive outfielders in the National League this season. The award is voted on by the league’s managers and coaches.

It’s the third Silver Slugger Award for Yelich. He captured his first as a member of the Miami Marlins in 2016.

Yelich was the only member of the Brewers to win a 2019 Silver Slugger. Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal and rookie second baseman Keston Hiura were both finalists but finished short in the voting.

Yelich won his second straight batting title with a .329 average this season. He topped the National League with a .429 on-base percentage, .671 slugging percentage and a 1.100 OPS.

Yelich also slugged a career-high 44 homes runs, stole a career-best 30 bases, scored 100 runs and drove in 97 runs.