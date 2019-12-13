Badger volleyball advances to Elite Eight after third straight sweep

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badger volleyball team swept No. 13 Texas A & M in its NCAA Regional Semifinal match on Friday afternoon. The Badgers (25-6) have now won nine straight sets in the NCAA tournament, taking the match 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 over the Aggies (23-8) at the UW Field House.

Three Badgers finished with double-digit kills, led by junior Dana Rettke with 14. Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg pitched in 12 and 10, respectively, as the Badgers hit .394 (50 kills – 9 errors – 104 attempts). Texas A & M’s Hollann Hans finished with a match-high 20 kills on 44 attempts to hit .250 (20-9-44).

The Wisconsin front line outdueled the Aggies 9-2 in blocks. Rettke had five to pace the Badgers, while Danielle Hart and Sydney Hilley added four stops apiece. The Badgers defense held the Aggies to a .229 hitting percentage (42 – 17 – 109).

Wisconsin advances to its 10th NCAA Regional Final, including fifth in the last seven years under head coach Kelly Sheffield.

The Badgers upped their home-match winning streak to 13 matches with Friday’s win.

Wisconsin advances to the NCAA Regional Final and will face the winner of the second semifinal match between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawaii. First serve will be at 5 p.m. on ESPNU, live from the Wisconsin Field House.