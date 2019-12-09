Badger women’s volleyball hosts NCAA Regional

The fourth-seeded Wisconsin Badger women’s volleyball team swept Illinois State and UCLA over the weekend, advancing to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 for the 17th time in program history.

For the fourth time in program history, the Badgers will host NCAA Regional action in the UW Field House. The Badgers (24-6) will face off against No. 13 Texas A & M (23-7) on Friday at 1 p.m. (Live on ESPNU). Fifth-seeded Nebraska (26-4) takes on No. 12 Hawaii (25-3) in the other regional semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on Friday (ESPN3).

Semifinal winners play on Saturday at 5 p.m. live on ESPNU for the right to advance to the NCAA National Championship on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Badgers are 9-7 in the Sweet 16, including a 4-2 mark under head coach Kelly Sheffield. UW swept San Diego in the Champaign (Illinois) Regional in 2018.

The Badgers have hosted regional action three other times, in 2006, 2000 and 1997, winning Sweet 16 matches all three years.