Badgers advance to NCAA Volleyball title game

For the third time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team will play for the National Championship.

Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the fourth-seeded Badgers lost the first set 27-25 but won the next three, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 and beat top-ranked Baylor to advance to Saturday nights NCAA Final.

Three-time All-American Dana Rettke had 19 kills, seven blocks and three aces. Fellow junior Molly Haggerty added 15 kills and 9 digs while All-American setter Sydney Hilley dished out 43 assists.

Seeking it’s first NCAA title, Wisconsin will play defending NCAA Champion Stanford on Saturday night. The Cardinal swept the Minnesota Gophers in the night’s second semifinal.