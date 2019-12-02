Wisconsin Radio Network

Badgers claim Big Ten Volleyball title, will host NCAA 1st and 2nd round matches

The Wisconsin Badger women’s volleyball team captured the Big Ten title outright after sweeping Rutgers on Saturday and seeing Minnesota knock off Penn State.

For the seventh-straight season and the 23rd time in program history, the Badgers earned a bid to the NCAA tournament.  The Badgers were selected as the No. 4-seed in the tournament and will host first and second round matches on Friday-Saturday in the UW Field House.

UCLA (18-11) takes on Notre Dame (19-9) in the opening first-round match on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Wisconsin (22-6) faces off against Illinois State (22-11) at 7 p.m.  First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Field House.

The Badgers hold a 46-22 (.676) all-time record in the program’s 22 NCAA tournament appearances.  UW is 18-6 under coach Kelly Sheffield in six years in the championship, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season.

Wisconsin has been a top-four seed in the tournament just two other times, including a No. 3 seed in 2016 and a No. 4 seed in 2014.

UW was seeded sixth in 2018 hosting first and second-round matches.  The Badgers swept Green Bay in the first round and downed Pepperdine, 3-1, in the second round.  UW advanced to NCAA Regional in Champaign, Illinois, sweeping San Diego in the Sweet 16 before falling to Illinois, 3-1 in the Elite Eight.

Seven Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament with Wisconsin, the 2019 conference champions, earning the highest seed in the league.

 