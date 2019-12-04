Badgers climb to 8th in latest CFB Playoff rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers jumped four spots in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The 10-2 Badgers went from 12th to eighth following Saturday’s 38-17 win over the Minnesota Gophers. That clinched the Big Ten West division title, earning UW a spot in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes will go into Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at the top of the playoff rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

Utah is fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh. After Wisconsin at number eight is Florida and Penn State rounding out the top 10. Alabama dropped from fifth to 12th after the Crimson Tide fell to Auburn this past weekend. It’s the lowest ranking for Alabama in the six years of the committee rankings.

The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game this weekend.