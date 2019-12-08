Badgers fall to Buckeyes in Big Ten title game

Four the first half of the Big Ten Championship game, the Wisconsin Badgers were in control, on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in college football history. The Badgers led 21-7 at halftime.

Everyone knew Ryan Day’s Buckeyes would make a second half run. The question was, would the Badgers be able to withstand that run?

The answer to that question was a resounding “NO”.

The Buckeyes wiped out a 14-point halftime deficit and scored 24 second half points, pulling out a 34-21 victory to win the Big Ten title.

The Badgers racked up 294 yards in the first half, averaging 8.7 yards per play. Jonathan Taylor rushed 13 times for 145 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.

Taylor became the seventh FBS player to surpass the 6,000 yard-yard mark but was held to 13 yards on seven carries in the second half.

Jack Coan rushed four times for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the first half for the Badgers, completing 6 of 13 passes for 100 yards.

After halftime, the Buckeyes defense held Wisconsin to 138 total yards on 37 plays. Coach finished 17 of 33 for 232 yards.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields completed 19 of 31 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns and running back J.K. Dobbins rolled up 172 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown.

The Badgers lost linebackers Chris Orr (head) and Noah Burks (leg) and it showed in the second half in not being able to stop the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin will find out its bowl destination on Sunday, but there’s a good chance it’ll be a return trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl.